Majority in age group of 15 to 18 years took first jab

KOLKATA: Almost all the adolescents in the age bracket 15-18 in the state have received their first jab. Health department is now planning to start the second jab for those who took the first jab in the beginning.



Out of the total 45 lakh eligible adolescents in this age group, over 40 lakh have already got the first dose. The second dose will be started in about two weeks, a senior health official said. Meanwhile, Bengal on February 1, administered 54,969 booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccine on the health professionals, front-line workers and senior citizens.

As many as 19,943 doses have been administered on youths in the age group 15-18. Bengal has cumulatively administered over 12.25 crore doses so far in Bengal till February 1 since the immunization drive began out of which around 5,28,381 doses were administered on Tuesday only. Around 5,21,58,439 people in the state have received double doses so far while around 6,94,12,996 people have got their first jab so far.

Meanwhile, Covid vaccines will be administered from Duare Sarkar camps across Bengal from this month.

Apart from Covid vaccinnations various tests like diabetes, hypertension, oral cancer screening and eye tests will also be available at Duare Sarkar camps.

Health department had already issued necessary instructions to all the District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officer of Health who are preparing blue prints to conduct the programme smoothly. State government had earlier announced that the health camps will be conducted from Duare Sarkar camps and various health checkups will

be held.