Major reshuffle in IAS cadre

Kolkata: The state has witnessed a major reshuffle in the IAS cadre on Thursday with Subrata Biswas becoming the Principal Secretary of Youth Services and Sports Department

He has also been given the additional charge of Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs. Barun Kumar Ray, who was Principal Secretary of the Youth Services and Sports Department, has been made the Principal Secretary of the state Labour Department.

AR Bardhan, of 1989 batch, has been made the additional chief secretary of the state Public Health Engineering department with additional charge of Commissioner of Jalpaiguri Division.

Roshni Sen, who was the principal secretary of the state Self Help Group and Self Employment department, has been made the principal secretary of the Mass Education Extension and Library Services department.

Neelam Meena, who was secretary of the Correctional Administration department, has been made the director of the Institute of Environmental Studies and Wetland Management with additional charge of Secretary in the Environment Department.

Surendra Gupta, who was Principal Secretary of GTA, has been given the additional charge of secretary of North Bengal Development Department.

Ravi Inder Singh has been made the Principal Secretary of the Correctional Administration Department. He was earlier posted as Principal Secretary of Mass Education Extension and Library Services department.

Vivek Kumar has been made the Principal Secretary of the state Forest Department with additional charge of West Bengal Valuation Board. Arnab Roy has been made the principal secretary of the state Environment department. Hridyesh Mohan has been made the Principal Secretary of PE and IR

department.