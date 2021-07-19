Maheshtala case: Several detained

Kolkata: Police have detained several people in connection with the investigation of the case where a woman was allegedly raped and assaulted in Maheshtala.

Though it is claimed that the woman was rapeed, police informed that no rape or sexuall harrassment had taken place. Avijit Banerjee, Superintendent of Police, Diamond Harbour police district on Sunday said that the woman did not say anything about rape. "The woman told us that someone hit her from behind and she fell unconscious. Later she found her earrings were missing," said Banerjee.

On Sunday local people including several women destroyed some temporary structures where miscreants used to gather and gamble while consuming liquor. However, police claimed that the cops had destroyed the structures.

It may be mentioned that the woman aged about 40 years left home on Saturday morning to go to her workplace. After a few hours she was found unconscious in front of a coal shop bleeding from head. The woman was shifted to SSKM hospital where she is undergoing treatment. At present her condition is stable.