Low pressure likely to form on Friday, heavy rain forecast for Gangetic West Bengal
Kolkata: A low pressure system is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal on Friday, causing widespread rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal during the weekend, the Met Department said.
The coastal and western districts of the state received isolated heavy rain last week owing to a depression in northwest Bay of Bengal, bringing relief to farmers in the rice-growing districts, which have seen deficient rainfall this monsoon.
Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy downpour is likely over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal from Friday to Sunday due to the likely formation of a low pressure system in north Bay of Bengal on Friday, the Met office said.
The weatherman has also forecast thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places in West Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Russian oil:...17 Aug 2022 7:15 AM GMT
Six of family found dead at home in Jammu17 Aug 2022 7:00 AM GMT
Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation17 Aug 2022 6:44 AM GMT
Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next17 Aug 2022 6:43 AM GMT
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to begin his two-day Gujarat visit from today17 Aug 2022 6:42 AM GMT