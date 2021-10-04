Lotus from Bankura to be sent to Australia for Durga Puja rituals

kolkata: The Durga Puja organised by NRI Bengalis in Australia will be held with lotus flowers from Bankura district in Bengal. The state Horticulture department has already roped in an export firm which will be sending 5000 flowers from the district on the day of Panchami by air.



"Last year, with the COVID pandemic situation hitting the country, there was hardly any foreign export. However, this year we have bagged some export orders which has made the farmers associated with lotus cultivation very happy. We are ensuring that they get a good price for export," Subhasis Batabyal, Sahakari Sabhadhipati of the district said.

According to Batabyal, the flowers which will be exported are pink in colour. The white lotus variety is not exported abroad as the presence of bacteria in these flowers cannot be ruled out.

"Some Puja committees in Haryana and Gujarat have also placed export orders for Durga Puja. Talks are on with some Puja organisers of Delhi and we hope to finalise the deal in a few days," he added. About 20,000 lotus flowers will also be sent to a number of Puja organisers in Kolkata.

Lotus from Bankura were exported to London during the Durga Puja during 2018 and 2019. But this is for the first time when it will be exported to Australia.

Lotus cultivation is done in ponds in the district at Simlapal, Taldangra, Khatra, Bankura I and Bankura II. It is sent to different parts of Bengal but the farmers hardly earn good revenue through sales in local market.