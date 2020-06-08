Lockdown extended in West Bengal till June 30: Mamata
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the lockdown, which was set to end on June 15, has been extended in the state for another 15 days.
"The lockdown is being extended in the state till June 30, with all existing relaxations and conditions still in place. Earlier, we had allowed only 10 people at social programmes such as a marriage or a funeral ceremony, now we have increased it to 25," she said after a meeting of the state cabinet.
The Mamata Banerjee-led government eased shutdown curbs in the state from June 1, allowing places of worship to reopen, and jute, tea and construction sectors to resume full-fledged operations.
Shopping malls, restaurants and other establishments resumed services in West Bengal on Monday after a gap of over two months, with the state government allowing further relaxations as part of "Unlock-1", the first phase of a calibrated exit from the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
LG overrules AAP govt's decision to reserve Delhi govt-run...8 Jun 2020 2:31 PM GMT
Lockdown extended in West Bengal till June 30: Mamata8 Jun 2020 2:00 PM GMT
Most malls reopen in Kolkata8 Jun 2020 11:58 AM GMT
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second...8 Jun 2020 8:12 AM GMT
EC official tests positive for COVID-198 Jun 2020 8:10 AM GMT