Larger conspiracy to malign image of the state, says Partha

Kolkata: State Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee termed the incident at Baguti village in Birbhum's Rampurhat as a larger political conspiracy to malign the state government. Eight persons were charred to death and three others have been injured in the incident.



"This is an attempt to destabilise the government that has witnessed massive all-round development under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They have been vocal about the law and order situation in the state from the very beginning despite being rejected by the people in the recently concluded civic elections," Chatterjee said.

When asked about the Home department's proposed visit to the state in connection with the incident, he said: "They always send teams to Bengal. However, when four migrant workers of Bengal recently died in Kerala there was no central team, neither any team was sent to several similar incidents that took place in Rajasthan or Uttar Pradesh. There have been incidents in Delhi too where the Home department is located but no steps have been taken," Chatterjee added.

Commenting on the BJP delegation's visit at Raj Bhavan and meeting with the Governor, he said that the Governor often speaks in the voice of the saffron party.

"He (the Governor) has never been vocal of the Centre's deprivation but tweets and makes comments that go against the chair that he holds," Chatterjee said.

Pointing out that the state government has set up a Special Investigation Team headed by ADG (CID) Gyanwant Singh, the minister said Urban Development and Transport minister Firhad Hakim has also reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Making a statement in the House about the incident, Chatterjee said the government will also provide relief and rehabilitation to those affected.

The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and in-charge of Rampurhat police station have been removed from active policing duty, and the deputy magistrate and Superintendent of Police have already reached the spot, Chatterjee said.

The government is also making efforts to restore normalcy in the area, he said.