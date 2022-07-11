Kolkata: Woman, posing as PA of ministers, dupes people
Kolkata: A woman was arrested from Sonarpur near Kolkata for allegedly duping several people by promising them apartments, identifying herself as the personal assistant of two West Bengal ministers, police said on Monday.
The woman used fake letter-heads of Transport Minister Firhad Hakim and MoS for Finance Chanrdima Bhattacharya to dupe people after collecting money from them, a police officer said.
She was arrested by a team of Tollygunge police station from her house in Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas on Sunday evening after a complaint was filed by a retired government employee, he said.
"So far, she has duped at least 10-12 people. She took money for getting them apartments. She was working with other people," the officer said.
A search is on for her associates, he said, adding that an investigation has been started.
Bhattacharya, the minister, said people must take precautions over such matters.
"Yes, I have heard and seen the letter. The signature is clearly not mine. I have spoken to the police about this. People must be alert as the letter is very confusing. Why will a minister confirm that a loan amount is sanctioned to somebody," she said.
