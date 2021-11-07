Kolkata witnesses 2nd coolest first week of November in past 16 years

KOLKATA: For the second time in the last 16 years, the city has recorded the lowest temperature below 19 degree celsius in the first week of November. In 2016, the city registered around 18.6 degree Celsius in November first week.



Meanwhile, temperature in South Bengal may go up during the weekend due to the impact of a low pressure which is expected to form over Bay of Bengal later this week.

The city dwellers have already started witnessing comparatively cold weather in the early morning and late night hours with the lowest temperature in Kolkata plummeting below 20 degree Celsius. Temperatures in some of the western districts of the state have already dropped to around 14 to 16 degree Celsius. Some of the western districts saw around 17 degree Celsius in the beginning of November.

Kolkata has registered the lowest temperature around 18.7 degree Celsius while the highest temperature rose up to around 30 degree Celsius. The highest humidity level remained at around 94 percent.

Purulia touched its lowest temperature at 14 degree Celsius on Sunday while some of the western districts witnessed around 15-16 degree Celsius.

Darjeeling has seen 8 degree Celsius. There is no prediction of rainfall in South or North Bengal. Both South and North Bengal districts will witness foggy weather early in the morning. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that temperature in the city and other South Bengal districts may slide down further in the next couple of days before going up further.

The low pressure may form in the weekend. A depression has already been created over south east Bay of Bengal along the Sumatra coast. Many of the South Bengal districts have also been witnessing below 20 degree Celsius in the last couple of days. In case of some of the western districts like Purulia, Birbhum, Bankura the lowest temperature may remain anything between 14-17 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours.