Kolkata: UK returnee tests Covid +ve, genome sequencing underway

Kolkata: An 18-year-old girl, a resident of Alipore who arrived in Kolkata from the UK on Friday morning, tested positive for Covid following which a sample was sent for genome sequencing to verify if she has contracted the Omicron variant.



The patient was rushed to Beliaghata ID Hospital and later shifted to a private health establishment in South Kolkata. She has been quarantined in the private hospital, said a senior health official. The condition of the UK returnee was stated to be stable and she had minimal symptoms, the official added. Genome sequencing will confirm if she has the Omicron variant in her body.

The city doctors, however, assured that there is nothing to worry about as those who have been affected by the Omicron variant in various parts of the country, have already been cured. Experts pointed out that the Omicron variant is less damaging than its Delta counterpart.

The Centre has already laid out guidelines for all the states saying that RT-PCR tests are mandatory for those arriving in any airport in the country from 'at risk' countries where the Omicron variant has hit hard. In case, someone tests positive for Covid, samples would be sent for genome sequencing. Even if someone tests negative after returning from 'at risk' countries, he/she has to remain home quarantined for a few days.

Bengal has not reported any Omicron case so far.

India has reported around 23 cases of the Omicron variant of which 17 were detected on Sunday. In the wake of the new variant, the Health department has already asked various district health officials to increase the number of daily Covid tests. Union Health Ministry officials already held a series of meetings with the state health officials virtually to discuss the Covid situation in the state. The state government has already asked the district officials to strengthen surveillance so that steps can be taken against those who are not abiding by the Covid protocols.

In the wake of Omicron fear, various district administrations and the civic bodies pulled up their socks to strengthen awareness drives to ensure people follow the Covid protocols. The Health department found that in various districts, Covid norms were being neglected, which can complicate the situation further if Omicron cases are reported.