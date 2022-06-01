Kolkata to host literature festival on sweets
Kolkata: A three-day literature festival themed on sweets will be held in the city from December 9.
The unique literary meet, to be participated by Oxford University professor Dr. Kunal Basu, painter Jogen Choudhury and former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar among others, will be the first of its kind in the region, the organisers said in a statement Wednesday.
To be spread across 10 venues that will bring together some of Kolkata's iconic addresses - traditional homes, art galleries, and modern institutions- each venue will for the first time, also have the world's longest tables of mishti' (sweetmeat) with over 60 varieties, the organisers claimed.
The event, to take place on December 9-11, will witness one of the largest gatherings of writers, historians, food aficionados, and stalwarts from the world of cinema and theatre, the statement said.
Oiendrila Ray Kapur, the creative director of the festival, said "the very spirit of Kolkata- the freedom of thought, in ideas, in the way we protest or celebrate, the liberal thinking in its Arts - be it literature or cinema or theatre - will be celebrated in the festival through ... the great heritage of our sweets." PTI SUS MM
