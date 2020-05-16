Kolkata returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Manipur; count rises to 4
Imphal: A 21-year-old woman who recently returned to Manipur from Kolkata has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the state to four, authorities of a hospital where she is being treated said on Saturday.
The woman, who works as a nurse in a hospital in Kolkata, returned to Manipur in a bus on May 7 and was in a quarantine centre in Imphal West district till she tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the authorities of state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) here said.
With this development, the number of active cases in the state has risen to two and both the patients are being treated at the JNIMS, they said.
Earlier, two other COVID-19 patients had recovered from the disease.
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
UP: PM Modi condoles death of 24 migrants in truck accident...16 May 2020 8:00 AM GMT
Follow preventive measures to be safe from dengue, appeals...16 May 2020 7:58 AM GMT
'Largest debtor': China calls on US to pay its debts to the...16 May 2020 7:47 AM GMT
COVID-19: HC asks BMC for details on maternity homes,16 May 2020 7:45 AM GMT
Maharashtra: Overall Covid-19 cases at 29,100, death toll...16 May 2020 7:36 AM GMT