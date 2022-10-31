Kolkata Police mull to use 'acoustic camera' to curb honking menace

kolkata: Kolkata Police is mulling to introduce a new system to detect and prosecute drivers unnecessary use of horns and also for using loud horns which creates noise pollution.



According to sources, for the detection of sound limit and its source a device called 'acoustic camera' has been developed recently by several foreign companies. This device consists of one camera and multiple microphones which will detect the sound source along with its decibel level. The device will also capture a picture of the vehicle which is the source of the sound.

Senior officers of the Kolkata Traffic Police said that at present they are talking to the companies which manufacture such devices. Sources informed that a demonstration is expected to be scheduled soon to see the actual performance of the device.

"Our focus is to bring down the noise pollution caused by vehicle horns as much as possible," said Deputy Commissioner, Traffic, Sunil Kumar Yadav.

This device is portable just like the speed gun that police use to detect speed and prosecute those drivers violating the speed restrictions. A few months ago Hyderabad Police had gone through a trial run of the acoustic camera. However it has not reportedly been implemented yet.

"We are yet to see the device and its operations. After that it will be discussed whether it is possible to operate in the city or not," said a senior police officer.