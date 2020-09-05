Kolkata Metro to issue e-passes to commuters

Kolkata: The state government has proposed the development of a system of issuing e-passes to Metro commuters as a measure towards crowd management which has become absolutely necessary for maintaining COVID-19 protocols. Metro services in the city will resume from September 14 and special services will be available on September 13 for NEET candidates. Senior officials of the Metro Railway and the state government met for the second time on Friday to discuss issues related to crowd management before recommencement of services.



Sources added that the government will develop a BOT and colour code scanner. The commuters will book slots in advance for travelling in Metro trains. The booking can be done through the Metro website and 'Pathadisha' app of the state Transport department. The BOT will function as a booking pass and a person will have to furnish the same to enter the Metro station premises.

"The state government has proposed developing a system for issuing e-passes for which they have sought certain information. We have also developed an app through which online recharge of the smart card can be done," said a senior official of the Kolkata Metro.

According to sources as per initial plans, the time slot will be prepared through e-passes which can be booked four to six hours in advance. Those who do not have smart cards can also book e-passes. They will be able to purchase smart cards from the Metro counter by showing their e-passes.

There will be an automatic thermal scanner and sanitising tunnel at the entrance. The Kolkata Police will man the entry gates.

As per preliminary plans, Metro services will be available from 8 am to 8 pm. A minimum of 100 trains and a maximum of 120 trains per day has been proposed.

There will be follow-up meetings in due course for finalising other aspects related to smooth and hassle-free travel of the commuters.

Considering the request of the state government, the Metro has agreed to run special services for NEET examinees on September 13 from 11 am to 7 pm. The candidates have to furnish their admit cards for travelling in the Metro. Those who do not have smart cards will be issued paper tickets from the counters.

The East-West Metro, however, will not start functioning from September 14.