Kolkata Metro to introduce QR codes to avoid gatherings

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway is mulling to introduce new technology (QR code) to avoid gathering of passengers at counters. At present, passengers having valid smart cards are being allowed to travel on Metro trains. No tokens are being issued.



According to sources, the tickets can be bought online through an app soon. Payment can be done through Google Pay. Once the payment is done after selecting the boarding and deboarding stations, a QR code will be sent to that particular mobile number. Passengers will have to scan the QR code at the time of entering the platform premises (similar to that of a smart card). The passenger will again have to scan the QR Code at the time of getting out from the station premises.

It is learnt that QR Code scanning machines will be installed at all the Metro stations. The installation of QR Code machines has been completed at Park Street and Maidan Station.

The Kolkata Metro Railway services were suspended after Covid restrictions were imposed in the state on May 16.

The services were thrown open to the public with 50 percent seating capacity maintaining COVID-19 protocols from July 16.