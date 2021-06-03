Kolkata gets vaccine bus that will travel to markets to inoculate priority groups

Kolkata: A bus was turned into a COVID vaccination centre, which will travel to different markets of Kolkata to vaccinate priority groups, including vegetable and fish sellers, who cannot go for inoculation leaving their businesses for hours.



The 'vaccination on wheels' initiative was launched by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Thursday in cooperation with the Health and Transport departments of the West Bengal government, minister Firhad Hakim said.

An air-conditioned bus was provided by the Transport Department for vaccinating priority groups at the different markets.

"Since these people cannot go to a vaccination centre leaving their business for several hours, we decided to bring the facility to their doorsteps," Hakim told reporters after the inauguration of the programme at Posta Bazaar, the largest wholesale market of vegetables and groceries in the city.

He said that the number of buses used for the purpose will be increased soon.

"There are several buses available and using these, we can vaccinate the people at the markets itself," he said.

Minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Shashi Panja said that the Posta Bazar Merchants' Association, transporters and porters had written to her, seeking vaccination of these people.

"I am happy that the vaccination on wheels programme in the state was inaugurated from here," she said.

Transport Secretary Rajesh Sinha, Municipal Commissioner Binod Kumar and WBTC Managing Director Rajanvir Singh Kapur were present at the programme.