KMC: Vax to be administered at health clinics daily

Kolklata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will be holding COVID-19 inoculation drive at the city's health clinics all seven days a week, starting Monday, chairman of the civic body's board of administrators, Firhad Hakim, said, while also observing that the rush for the first jab is "far more" than that of the second.



He further said that the civic body has the infrastructure to vaccinate as many as one lakh people in a day. Earlier, the drive was held on specific days in a week. "The number of people visiting the health clinics to get the first dose is far more than what was coming for the second dose," Hakim added.

The first dose would be administered in the morning and the second dose after 3pm, he said.