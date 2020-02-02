KMC to issue sanctioned plan for new buildings in a month

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will issue sanctioned plan for new buildings within a month, Mayor Firhad Hakim said on Sunday.



The new system is likely to be introduced from April, before which it will be implemented on an experimental basis in March. "The new system will help the house owners enormously and will reduce their hassle," Hakim said.

He said once the new system is introduced, the Licensed Building Surveyors (LBS) and architects will be able to apply for sanctioned plan, occupancy and completion certificates through a common form.

The KMC will process the applications for new buildings and collect the clearance from Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority, Airport Authority of India in case of high-rise structures, Fire and Emergency Services department and Pollution Control Board.

It will also collect the clearance from the departments of the Chief Valuer, Water Supply, Drainage and Sewerage. The respective departments will have to either give the clearance to the plan or if it has any objection, it will have to inform the civic authorities within three days.

If the departments agree to give clearance, the no-objection note should reach KMC within 15 days. Once the civic authorities have the clearance of all the departments, it will finally give a nod to the plan. The same process will be followed in case of thika land.

So far the LBS and architects have to run from pillar-to-post to get clearance from various departments and if is often found that a plan takes more than a year to get clearance from all the departments.

Senior civic officials said it is difficult to get clearance from the departments outside KMC within 15 days, as those departments have their own work.

They said that in order to make the proposal a success, a committee comprising officials of all the departments needs to be set up, where

the officials will pursue the respective departments in case of any delay.