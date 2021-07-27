KMC to compile Covid-hit & vaccinated persons data

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon start preparing a data bank consisting of a comprehensive list of the Covid-affected and the vaccinated persons in the city.



The civic body feels that the data bank will not only come handy in dealing with the third wave but also help in combating it.

Meanwhile, after a gap of three days, KMC will start administering Covaxin from its 40 urban primary health centres and mega centres in the city from Tuesday.

The civic body could not provide Covaxin jab since Friday because of dearth in supply from the Centre.

"We will be providing only the second dose of Covaxin on Tuesday to clear the backlog of the persons whose second dose have become due," a senior KMC official said.

Member Board of Administrators KMC Atin Ghosh who is in-charge of the Health department held a meeting at Borough XI in presence of the ward coordinators regarding the COVID situation.

"The data bank that we are preparing will provide a clear picture of the areas which have seen more COVID cases. This will help us in taking preparatory measures. The vaccination data will help us in ascertaining the effectiveness of the vaccine, if the third wave strikes," Ghosh said. KMC has prepared a similar data bank for dengue too and effective planning on the basis of the same has contributed to less dengue cases in the city.