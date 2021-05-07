KMC takes steps to augment furnaces to cremate Covid bodies

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has taken measures for augmenting its Covid dedicated furnaces in the city with a sharp rise in cases as well as fatalities in the last few days. A total of 3,887 positive cases were reported from the city on Thursday and the number of deaths stood at 33.



"There has been tremendous pressure on the four furnaces in Dhapa and the two at Nimtala crematorium. We are soon adding two more furnaces in Nimtala. Two furnaces at Birjunala in Rajabagan that had developed some problems have already been repaired. Moreover, the adjoining districts of North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas have also augmented their facilities for cremation of Covid bodies. So, Covid victims will not have to wait for long for the last rites," a senior KMC official said.

The KMC will hand over death certificates to Covid victims' families immediately after performing the last rites. If somebody fails to turn up at the crematorium during the last rites, then the death certificate will be sent to the address of the victim. "We are now using black cloth instead of black plastic for covering Covid bodies while being put on electric furnaces. This reduces the level of pollution," a senior KMC official said.

Meanwhile, KMC has decided to conduct rapid tests on bodies of suspected Covid cases, who died at their respective residences. It will be determined in less than an hour whether the person died of Covid or not. "If his report is found to be Covid positive, we will make arrangements for the last rites following the protocols. If the report is negative, the body will be handed over to the family members,"a senior KMC official said.