KMC starts initiative to reduce maternal & infant mortality

kolkata: Atin Ghosh, deputy mayor in charge of the Health wing of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) inaugurated project SAMARTH, an initiative by People to People Health Foundation and Cognizant Foundation in collaboration with KMC.



The project aims to improve the health and well-being of mothers and children in urban slum areas in the city.

Inaugurating the project Ghosh said the project will offer proper health care services to mothers and children living in the slum areas.

The initiative will help the state government's efforts to reduce maternal and infant mortality in urban slum areas.

It will benefit pregnant women, lactating mothers, mothers of children aged 0-5 years, children of 1 to 5 years of age and family members, adolescent girls and community volunteers over next three years in Kolkata slums starting from Basanti slums under KMC.

Under the SAMARTH Project, PPHF and CF in collaboration with KMC will conduct activities like baseline assessment with control site, technical advisory group with representatives of key departments. Need-based training will be given along with home-based counselling and skill building for maternal and child care, capacity building of key influencers and health care providers.