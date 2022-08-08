KMC identifies 150 'extremely vulnerable' buildings in city

kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has identified 150 buildings in the city as 'extremely vulnerable' that need immediate demolition to avert collapse.



The majority of these buildings in the city are occupied by residents who have been ignoring notices from the Building department of the civic body and continuing to live in these properties risking their own lives.

The chances of old and dilapidated buildings collapsing increases during the monsoon as rainwater gets stored on the roof resulting in raising the weight of the building.

The weak foundation being unable to bear the additional weight collapses contributing to the loss of lives.

According to sources, the officials of the Building department are preparing a list of the owners and the tenants of these buildings and the exact portion of the building occupied by a tenant. The KMC will guarantee the occupants the right of being relocated to the building after constructing it afresh. They will be given a letter regarding securing their rights to live in that building.

The civic body team will approach the tenants of the building with this letter and try to convince them to vacate the building considering the grave risk to their lives. They will be asked to temporarily shift to other places.

"It has been found that residents hesitate to move out of dangerous buildings, apprehending that they will lose their right to stay in the same building when the owner will construct it afresh. So we will guarantee the right of the tenant to shift to the same building," a senior KMC official said.

According to sources in the civic body, there are 3000 dangerous buildings in the city out of which 150 have been designated as highly vulnerable. Most of these are located in North and central Kolkata like Burrabazar, Posta, Jorasanko, Hatibagan, Shobhabazar, College Street, Taltala, Bowbazar, SN Banerjee Road, Lenin Sarani etc.

The KMC had passed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill in March 2017 at the state Assembly that allows the owners of dangerous and dilapidated buildings to apply to the KMC with a rehabilitation package for the tenants. In such cases, the civic body gives clearance to pull down the old structure to make room for a new one with 100 per cent additional FAR (Floor Area Ratio).