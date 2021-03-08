Khela Hobe: Mamata challenges Modi for a one-on-one poll battle

Siliguri: "Khela Hobe. I challenge Modi one-on-one. He will lose in Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," stated Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee as the high-octave crowd chanted in unison "Khela Hobe, Khela Hobe."



This slogan occupied the political centre stage in Siliguri on Sunday, where Banerjee led a mega roadshow.

From the early part of the day people had lined up on both sides of the Hill Cart road to catch a glimpse of the firebrand leader who dared challenge Modi-might, singlehanded.

The rally started at 2pm from Mallaguri and ended at Hasmi Chowk, covering a distance of 3.5 km.

It was predominantly a rally for the women (as being announced by the TMC leadership) against soaring prices of LPG.

However, with Banerjee leading the rally, the men couldn't be stopped as they joined in spontaneously shouting "Khela Hobe."

"It is Ujjwala before elections and Jumla after" scorned Banerjee. While "Ujjwala" is a scheme launched by PM Modi to distribute LPG connections to Below Poverty Line families, "Jumla" is a word used for empty promises.

Pulling up Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee stated: "Modi says that there is no respect for women in Bengal. Here our women can roam around safely anytime of the day and night."

She asked: "Is this possible in the BJP ruled states like UP and Gujarat.

Women cannot go out in the streets there after 3pm" she stated.

Many of the TMC supporters were seen sporting "Khela Hobe" T shirts. It was brisk business for the sellers too. "I along with my friends had printed 150 T shirts. We sold each for Rs. 100. Very soon they were sold out," stated Bishal Das, a 20-year-old TMC supporter.

After the rally, Mamata Banerjee departed for Kolkata.