Khatun to be appointed in a non-nursing post in East Burdwan: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday informed that Renu Khatun whose right hand was chopped off by her husband in Ketugram of East Burdwan will be appointed in the East Burdwan district hospital in a non-nursing post.



Banerjee said: "Khatun's appointment letter has already been issued. West Bengal Health Recruitment Board recommended her to be posted in East Burdwan."

The Chief Minister further informed that Khatun was selected in the Grade II nurse post. She will be receiving a salary as per the grade but will work in a non-nursing post. Banerjee again said that the state government will bear the treatment expenses of Khatun till she gets fit.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two other accused persons who were absconding since Khatun's hand was chopped off by her husband Sariful Sheikh. The accused persons, identified as Asraf Ali and Habib Sheikh, were picked up from Bharatpur area in Murshidabad on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Khatun has started to practise writing with her left hand within 48 hours of losing her right palm.

Hospital officials, doctors and nurses said they were taken aback when Renu asked for a paper and a pen on Tuesday morning.

Renu said she was aware of the challenges facing her and the most difficult of them was to remain eligible for the government job for which she cleared an examination.