Kamarhati blast: Landlord arrested

Kolkata: Police have arrested the landlord of the house where a blast took place on Sunday evening at Golghat area of Kamarhati in North 24-Parganas.

Manoj Kumar Verma, Commissioner of Barrackpore City Police, along with the experts from the State Forensic Science Laboratory team went to the spot. The experts have collected samples from the blast site for examination in order to ascertain the type explosive.

Primarily it is suspected that the deceased persons along with the injured were making crude bombs.

However police are waiting for the injured person to get stable as he may put some light on the incident.