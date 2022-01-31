'Kakababur Protyaborton' shot extensively in Masai Mara, film to be best enjoyed in theatres: Director

Kolkata: National award-winning Director Srijit Mukherji, whose Bengali film 'Kakababur Protyaborton' (return of Kakababu) is set to hit the theatres on February 4, said that he is relieved that the film, shot some two years, has finally got a release date.



Mukherji told PTI that the movie, with Tollywood star Prosenjit Chatterjee in the lead, has been extensively shot in Masai Mara National Reserve forest area, and "Kakababu's exploits will be best enjoyed on the big screen".

"Outdoor shoots got completed before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The lockdown, however, was imposed soon after... but we kept our hopes alive. I am happy that audience will finally get to see the film in theatres," the director said.

"With all due respect to previous films shot abroad, 'Kakababur Protyaborton' will be the most spectacular Bengali film on screen in terms of real-time tryst with wild animals, he stated.

Mukherji maintained that no vfx was used to recreate these animals on screen.

Recalling one of his "hair-raising experiences", he said, "There is a scene where Kakababu gets trapped between an elephant and a rhino. An elephant came very close to Prosenjit and he had a narrow escape.

"There are scenes involving a panther too. Bumba da (Prosenjit) also had to hold a poisonous snake in hand for one of the scenes."

'Kakababur Protyaborton', based on acclaimed Bengali writer Sunil Gangopadhyay's 'Jongoler Modhye Ek Hotel' (a hotel within jungle) is the third film of the 'Kakababu' franchise.

It will be released on OTT platforms and satellite television channels later, Mukherji added.