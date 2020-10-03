JU V-C tells Dean to stay on after he resigns over 'derogatory' letter

Kolkata: Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das requested Dean of Science Kalyan Kumar Das to reconsider his decision and has refused to accept the resignation letter. The Science Dean had sent his resignation to the V-C on Thursday night following a derogatory letter sent to him by the office-bearers of the Science Faculty Students Union.



Currently, the final semester examinations are going on in online mode and the university authorities have requested Das to continue work for at least seven days apprehending that the examination system will be affected.

Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) has also requested Das to reconsider his decision but has strongly condemned the offensive language of the letter. "Our university believes in participatory administration and mutual respect among teachers and students. So it is not desirable for a student organisation to send such letters to a senior teacher like him," said Partha Pratim Ray, general secretary of JUTA.