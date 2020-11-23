JU to organise certificate course on Disaster Preparedness & Safety

Kolkata: Jadavpur University has joined hands with a community based scouting group to organise a week-long certificate course on Disaster Preparedness and Safety from December 14 to 19.



The present online and multi-disciplinary course has been designed to provide an understanding of natural hazards and disasters; knowledge on disaster mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery.

Policy makers, technocrats, engineers, government officers, NGO members, academicians, researchers, and students of colleges and universities, government agencies of Town Planning, industrial development, architects, administrators and all other persons working in the relevant fields, particularly who are planners for transportation and water resources can apply for the course.

Youngsters and members of scouting fraternity who are 15-year-old or above can also apply for the same.

"It will also help in developing skills to use information technology to access current disaster-relevant information for assessing, planning, mitigating, responding to and recovery from local disaster through global levels; have knowledge on Community Based Disaster Risk Management and highlighting the value and ethics of social work consequences of Disaster," said Professor

Gupinath Bhandari of the Civil Engineering department, JU who is in-charge of the Centre for Disaster Preparedness and Management.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is emphasising on the institutionalisation of Disaster

Management.

"Therefore, there is a need to critically examine our planning for disaster preparedness and safety by adopting some remedial measures to Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR)," said Bhandari.

The Centre was established in 2017 with an objective to spread awareness on

disaster preparedness and management.