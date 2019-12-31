JU professor 'roughed up' by BJP activists

Kolkata: A professor of Jadavpur University was allegedly attacked by a few BJP activists on Monday, for protesting against CAA and NRC. Doyeeta Majumder, an assistant professor of Jadavpur University's English department, took to Facebook and narrated the brutality of the BJP hooligans.



"On my way back from an anti-CAA rally, I ran into a saffron outfit at 8B and got totally roughed up and hit by BJP 'bhodromohilas'. I am fine, no lasting harm done, only shuddering at the infinite horrors in store for us," Doyeeta wrote on her Facebook page.

She also alleged that the BJP speaker, who was spewing "naked hate speech" against Muslims for a good few minutes, turned and pointed at the campus and started saying: "this University is the root of all evil, they all chant Allahu Akbar every day".

"I snorted out loud and shouted 'mithye kotha', twice. That is all it took. In seconds I was surrounded by a mob of mashima-like women who started pushing me down and hitting me. A young man tried to protest, he was roughed up too. Ultimately I was dragged kicking and screaming by two (presumably BJP) men who kept saying 'Didi ar jhamela baraben na, chole jan, chole jan'," the Facebook post read.

A senior official of the university said that the university is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will reopen on January 2 and the administration will then look into the matter.