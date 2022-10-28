JU only state-run univ in India in QS Sustainability World Ranking 2023

KOLKATA: Jadavpur University (JU) has earned the distinction of being the only state-run varsity from India to feature in the QS Sustainability World Ranking 2023.



A total of 700 institutes feature in the list, of which 15 are from India. According to a statement issued by the university, the ranking is based on sustainability performance focusing on environmental and social impacts of the higher education institutes and has considered metrics like sustainable education, sustainable research, equality, knowledge exchange and impact of education.

JU is placed in the overall eighth position from India. IIT Bombay is the top institute from India on the list and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) ranks first among the Indian universities, both central and state-run. QS World University Rankings is one of the top international rankings measuring the popularity and performance of universities all over the world. Expressing his happiness over JU's inclusion in the sustainability list, Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das said: "It is a matter of pride for us. I dedicate this ranking to our faculty, researchers, students and staff. Being a state university, we have not been getting much central help but our stakeholders are always working in pursuit of excellence. We have to strive for more success."

The sustainability rankings, published on Wednesday, is the first edition by QS and uses a methodology which comprises indicators designed to measure an institution's ability to tackle environmental, social and governance challenges, the QS world university rankings site said. Indicators are split into social impact measures which include equality, knowledge exchange, etc.