Joka to Taratala Metro: More trial runs necessary, says RVNL

Kolkata: The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), which is the implementing agency for the Joka to Taratala Metro line, wants to reportedly conduct further trial runs.



Along with this, the construction of a Metro car shed is also on.

Currently, car checking and washing can be done there. Since Joka car shed is going to be one of the largest, it will also include modern facilities.

According to media reports, this additional work will be

done after Durga Puja, which will take place in the first week of October.

This year, the agency is looking at starting the Metro service between Joka and Taratala,

which will include stations like Thakurpukur, Shakherbazar, Behala Chowrasta and Behala Bazar.

The first trial in this section successfully took place on Thursday. This section is part of the Joka to Esplanade Metro project.

Commercial services between Joka and Taratala are likely to start in October or November this year, an official said.

During this trial run, the rake travelled at a maximum speed of 25 km/hr.

The trial run was done using non air-conditioned rakes, which were brought in for the same from Noapara car shed. The maiden run started from Joka station at 3:35 pm and reached Taratala at 3:55 pm.

The trial rake was taken out from the Joka Depot, which has been built for rake stabling and maintenance work, at 3:16 pm.