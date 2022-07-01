Joka-BBD Bag Metro: State to write to Def ministry to shift Maidan Market
kolkata: The state government will write a letter to the Ministry of Defence to allow shifting of Bidhan Market popularly known as Maidan Market from Esplanade to facilitate work for the Joka-BBD Bag Metro corridor.
The land on which the Bidhan Market is currently located belongs to the Defence ministry.
A high-level meeting was held at Nabanna in presence of the Chief Secretary, senior officials of state Transport department, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) – the executing agency of the metro project and Defence ministry where a detailed discussion regarding implementation of the project was held.
The state government has proposed temporary shifting the market to the tram depot at Esplanade where necessary work for the project has already been completed by RVNL.
The Defence ministry has asked RVNL to offer them money as lease for taking up construction work of Victoria Memorial station and Mominpore station adjacent to Command Hospital as the land belongs to them.
The state government will ask the Ministry in its letter to allow RVNL to take up construction work free-of-cost, considering the public importance of the project.
The project for the entire stretch from Joka to BBD Bag of 16.72 km was sanctioned at an anticipated cost of Rs. 2619.02 crore in 2010-11 when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the Railway Minister.
The Victoria Memorial authorities have recently given the nod to RVNL to come up with a metro station close to the Memorial.
RVNL has already completed construction of six stations in the 9 km stretch from Joka to Taratala that includes Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakherbazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala stations.
The Majerhat station is under construction from where the rest of the project will be underground with five stations – Kidderpore, Victoria, Park Street, Esplanade and BBD Bag.
Temporary shifting of a handful of clubs located in and around Maidan area and draining out water from Manohar Das Tarag (water body) located a stone's throw away from Bidhan Market has also been proposed by RVNL.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Shinde is CM, Fadnavis his Dy30 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Shinde as CM: BJP looking to capture 'regional sentiments'30 Jun 2022 7:05 PM GMT
BJP has 'unethically' toppled yet another state with money & muscle...30 Jun 2022 7:05 PM GMT
Fadnavis didn't seem happy accepting Dy CM's post but followed orders, ...30 Jun 2022 7:04 PM GMT
8 killed, 72 missing as landslide hits railway construction site30 Jun 2022 7:03 PM GMT