JMB activist held

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a JMB activist, who is a Bangladeshi national, from Subhasgram in South 24-Parganas on Tuesday late night.



Acting on a tip off, investigating officers of the NIA conducted a raid at Subhasgram near Panchghara area in South 24-Parganas and arrested Md Abdul Mannan Bachu. He is originally a resident of Gournadi at Barisal in Bangladesh and was staying at a rented house at Subhasgram.

The accused used to carry out the task of online recruitment and radicalization. He also used to arrange fake Indian identity cards for other activists of JMB.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had sneaked into the country through the porous border a few months ago and taken shelter in South 24-Parganas.

The investigating officers have seized electronic devices, fake Indian voter card, Aadhaar cards and other incriminating documents.

It needs a mention that around 15 JMB activities had reportedly entered the country through the porous border in the month of April.

According to the sources some of them went to Odisha while some went to Jammu and Kashmir. In the beginning of the month of May, JMB activists were arrested from a rented house at Haridevpur. Investigation revealed that the arrested JMB activists had connection with Bachu. Interrogating the arrested activists, officers of NIA came to know about Bachu. Subsequently, they conducted a raid at Subhasgram and arrested Bachu.