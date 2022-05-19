Jhargram free of Maoists, recent posters handiwork of some to create panic: Mamata
Jhargram (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asserted that Jhargram district was free of Maoists, and that some people were trying to create panic in the area by putting up handwritten posters with mention of the ultras.
Posters with names of Maoists had recently surfaced at several places in Jangalmahal', where left-wing extremists were once active. Jhargram is part of the region.
"Some people have been putting up hand-written posters and claiming that it was done by Maoists," Banerjee said at an administrative review meeting here on Wednesday.
"It is an attempt to create panic by posting pictures of these posters on social media. Keep an eye on the internet because there are good as well as bad people in it," she told the police.
The chief minister said she has herself examined the authenticity of the posters and found that there was no truth in the stickers.
"There has been a continuous campaign and I think it must be investigated, Banerjee said.
Jhargram Superintendent of Police Arijit Sinha said eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway.
Banerjee has also asked Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to talk to his Jharkhand counterpart and work out a strategy to protect the interstate borders.
Jhargram borders Jharkhand, and there has been a reported rise in the number of criminals entering Bengal from that state.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
1988 road rage case: SC imposes one year sentence on Navjot Singh...19 May 2022 9:50 AM GMT
RS polls: Shiv Sena, NCP, Cong can easily win 1 seat each & BJP 2 in...19 May 2022 9:47 AM GMT
Delhi riots 2020: HC sends bail plea by Umar Khalid to another bench19 May 2022 9:44 AM GMT
HC issues emergent notice to State in PSI recruitment scam case19 May 2022 9:41 AM GMT
US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues meets Dalai Lama19 May 2022 9:40 AM GMT