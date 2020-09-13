JEE Main 2020: DPS Ruby Park student tops from state

Kolkata: Sreemanti Dey of Delhi Public School (DPS), Ruby Park, has emerged as the state topper in JEE Main examinations with an admirable 99.9923468 percentile. She has bagged an All India Ranking of 131. Sreemanti had secured the third rank in the state Joint Entrance Examinations and the second position in the school with a commendable 98.2 percent.



Twenty-four students of DPS Ruby Park have secured more than 99 percentile in JEE Main, the results of which were declared on Friday night. 32 percent (124 out of 389) of the students have qualified for the JEE Advanced after clearing the Main.