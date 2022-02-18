'Jai Hind Bahini' solved over 50K plaints in various dists so far

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress's Jai Hind Bahini, which was formed to help people in various districts has achieved overwhelming response from people as they have already solved 50,000 complaints lodged by various people in several districts in Bengal.



Senior TMC leaders said the members of the Jai Hind Bahini visited various households and listened to the grievances of the villagers and helped them solve the problems. In various households, they have received complaints that they have been receiving threats from BJP workers to vote for them and if they fail to defy their orders then they will be killed.

A senior member of Jai Hind Bahini said: "We have urged the villagers to complain to the local police station if they receive any threats from any political parties. We have given our phone numbers to the local people so that they can contact us in case of any emergency."

Senior leaders of the TMC also directed the members to organise small party meetings in various blocks bi-weekly and hear the grievances of the local masses apart from house-to-house surveys.

This has helped the members to solve more problems of the villagers.

It was also found that the villagers were unaware of various schemes of the state government and the members of the Jai Hind Bahini informed them about the dates of the Duare Sarkar camps so that they could get the desired benefits needed.