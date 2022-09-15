'It was hooliganism in garb of rally, BJP got armed goons from outside'

Kolkata: Alleging that BJP brought armed goons to the rally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the saffron camp's 'Nabanna Abhiyan' on Tuesday as an act of 'hooliganism in the name of a movement' where several policemen were injured and for about five hours parts of the city witnessed sheer mayhem.



Referring to injuries received by Debjit Chatterjee, Assistant Commissioner of Kolkata Police and Sitanath Chattoraj, Inspector-in-charge of Jagacha police station Howrah, whose eyes suffered grievous injuries, Banerjee while addressing an administrative review meeting at Nimtouri in East Midnapore said: "The police could have resorted to firing with the BJP supporters turning violent, but they have countered the situation showing great restrain. The BJP supporters in the name of a movement had brought bombs and firearms inside their bags, which is not at all desirable."

She alleged that the BJP had resorted to such violence as they could not bring in supporters. "They had hired trains to bring in people and have brought outsiders. We have nothing against democratic and peaceful protests. But the BJP resorted to violence, vandalism and arson. They torched properties and instilled fear among people. We won't allow this. Arrests are being made, and law will take its own course," she said.

Banerjee maintained that BJP's activities weeks ahead of the Durga Puja adversely affected business at Mangalahat in Howrah and Burrabazar in Kolkata. "Business suffered in the last two years due to Covid restrictions. The businessmen were hopeful of brisk business but that has been hampered now. The common people were subjected to extreme harassment on Tuesday," Banerjee said.

Howrah Bridge was closed for a while due to BJP's programme and so the central business district in Kolkata, Burrabazar, was badly affected. According to sources, a business of Rs 500 crore is done in Burrabazar daily but due to the rally, it incurred a loss of about Rs 100 crore.

The weekly Mangalahat was open for some time but the sale was very low.

A day after public properties were damaged during the BJP's mega protest march, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday asked whether the West Bengal government should follow its Uttar Pradesh counterpart and bulldoze houses of saffron camp leaders.

Attacking the BJP in Twitter posts, Mahua Moitra also asked if the first chapter of the Central government's National Education Policy is on how to set police vehicles afire.

She tweeted: "What if Bengal used Bhogiji Ajay Bisht's model & sent bulldozers to homes of BJP workers who destroyed public property yesterday? Will BJP stand by own policy or get their chadds in a twist?"

Ajay Bisht is the birth name of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The administration of that state has razed alleged illegal properties of people accused of committing crimes with bulldozers.

"Chapter 1 in BJP's New Education Policy: how to methodically torch police vehicle," Moitra said in another tweet.

The Krishnagar MP shared a photograph of a group of people torching a car belonging to the police during the rally on Tuesday.