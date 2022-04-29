It was a courtesy call: CM on meet with Sourav

kolkata: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday called on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna and requested her to look for an-alternative land for the proposed cricket stadium in sports city (Khelnagari).



It is learnt that the state government has allocated land for the proposed sports city to Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

"He (Sourav) has informed that the land that was offered has a waterbody adjacent to it, so it will not be feasible to come up with any stadium there.

He has requested the state government for alternative land and we are looking into it," Banerjee said.

She added that Ganguly did not come to her for any work or favour. "It was a courtesy call, we just spent some time over light talks," Banerjee said.