Insulting Maa Durga: TMC seeks Dilip Ghosh's apology

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) held rallies in every block of Hooghly protesting against the controversial remark of BJP state president Dilip Ghosh "insulting Maa Durga".



Even 11 Trinamool Congress workers shaved their heads demanding Ghosh's apology for the remark that hit the religious sentiment of the people of Bengal.

On February 12, the saffron party's leader, Dilip Ghosh, had questioned the worship of Maa Durga in Bengal when Purushottam Rama was already there.

"Rama was a king and even Gandhiji has spoken about Ram Rajya. How come Maa Durga make an entry in this scenario?", Ghosh had said while taking part in India Today Conclave East 2021 organised at a city hotel.

The statement of Ghosh has sparked controversy across Bengal where Durga Puja is organised for more than 400 years.

On Sunday, protest rallies headed by the district TMC leaders were held in every block.

It may be recalled that in this connection the Trinamool Youth Congress president and party's MP Abhishek Banerjee had said: "They do not give respect to Maa Durga. They must remember that Sri Ramachandra had donated his eyes to Maa Durga with a prayer to kill the demons."