Inquiry ordered after job aspirant in Kolkata claims she was bitten on hand by cop

Kolkata: Two days after a teaching job aspirant, who was part of a demonstration here seeking appointment in schools, claimed that she was bitten on one hand by a woman police officer, the Kolkata Police on Friday ordered an inquiry into the allegation, a senior officer of the force said.



Deputy Commissioner-south (II) Buddhadev Mukherjee has been assigned the job of conducting a departmental inquiry into the incident, he said.

"The officer will look into the circumstances and the reasons behind the incident. He will also try to find out whether the job seeker had instigated her," he added.

Arunima Pal, one of the job aspirants arrested during the protest at Camac Street on Wednesday and released on bail the day after, alleged that officer Eva Thapa had bitten her while taking her and others into police custody.

Hundreds of teaching job aspirants had on Wednesday staged protests at the busy Exide crossing here, and near TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's office at Camac Street,alleging that they have been deprived of appointment in schools owing to irregularities in the recruitment process.

Despite requests, when they refused to leave the area, a scuffle ensued between the police and the job aspirants.

Several demonstrators were arrested during the protest.