Inox employees move SC, seek pending salary of 4 months

Kolkata: The employees of Inox in a shopping mall at south Kolkata staged protest on Wednesday claiming that they have been denied their salary for a period of nearly four months since the time when the lockdown started. They questioned the authorities' move of donating Rs 5 lakhs to PM Care fund at a time when they are suffering due to non-payment.

They staged a dharna infront of the mall and alleged that they are being denied their wages but those at the higher level in the pay roll are receiving their salaries.

"They are asking us to withdraw advance from our provident fund amount. Why would they (the authorities ) not pay us salaries when the maximum amount of our salary is Rs 10,000," questioned an

agitator.

The employees have decided to continue their movement. They have moved the Supreme Court with their demands and the apex court have asked the authorities to negotiate matters with the employees.