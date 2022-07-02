In separate incidents, 3 electrocuted to death

Kolkata: Two people were electrocuted to death in Bankura district on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened in Bhootshahar village in Sadar police station area, they said.

Parbati Ghosh, 62, was electrocuted when she came in contact with a live wire that had snapped during the overnight thunderstorm and rains, police said. When Ananga Ghosh, 58, tried to rescue her, he too was electrocuted. While Parbati died on the spot, Ananga breathed his last on the way to the hospital, police said. An investigation is underway. In another incident, a 13-year-old boy was allegedly electrocuted to death at Rajabazar soon after he touched a lamp post when a smart shower lashed the city on Saturday evening. The victim Mohammed Faizan was a resident of Sahebbagan area.

The body was taken to NRS Hospital where post mortem will be conducted. State Power Minister Aroop Biswas said that he had sought details of the incident.