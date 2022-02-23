In past 3 days, about 600 booked for violating traffic norms in the city

KOLKATA: Nearly 600 people have been booked and prosecuted in the past three days for over speeding, rash driving and driving in drunk condition across the city.



However, a significant rise in drunk driving cases after several relaxations were given in the Covid protocol has become a major concern for the cops.

According to sources, despite traffic fine amounts being increased, the sergeants have been asked to deal with the traffic rules violators strictly in order to bring down the number of accidents.

On Saturday, 82 people were prosecuted for overspeeding whereas 74 people were prosecuted for rash driving.

This apart, 60 people were arrested for driving in drunk condition. On Sunday, 89 people were prosecuted for over speeding, 69 people were prosecuted for rash driving and 47 people were arrested for driving in drunk condition.

On Monday, the figures decreased slightly and 80 people were prosecuted for over speeding while 60 people were prosecuted for rash driving. 29 people were arrested for drink and drive offences.

This apart, 1020 people were prosecuted for jumping red lights. Alarmingly, 681 two wheeler riders were prosecuted in the past three days for not wearing helmets.Police sources informed that to bring down the fatal accidents a zero tolerance policy has been taken up but also the traffic sergeants have been asked not to misbehave with any people while prosecuting.

In case, the offender did not provide documents for compound purpose, traffic sergeants may prosecute the person through citation system by clicking a clear photograph of the offending vehicle's registration plate.

For the purpose, several sections of the offences no entry, rash driving and a few others, which were not there in the list of citation system, have been added. Senior traffic officers have informed that maximum of the drink and drive cases are found after 10 pm.

Compared to the month of December, the average number of drink and drive cases has risen by around 10 to 15 per cent in the past two months. This figure shows that a section of the citizens is deliberately violating the traffic norms even after the fine amounts have been increased by many folds.