In Bengal, Covid-19 red zones to be divided into 3: CM Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that the Covid-19 red zones in the state will be further divided into three categories. The CM added that more relaxations will be given in these zones.

"The red zones would be further divided into three categories. Steps would also be taken to restart the 100-day work scheme in the non-containment areas," said Mamata Banerjee.

There are at least 566 containment zones in the state. Out of them, Kolkata has 326 containment areas.

Banerjee claimed that people were facing problems since the imposition of the lockdown on March 25 as the move was "poorly planned".

"Don't think we will get relief from the Covid-19 crisis anytime soon. We should have a three-month short term plan in place to tackle the situation," she said after a review meeting with state officials.

Talking about her interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his video conference with chief ministers on Monday, Banerjee said Bengal gained nothing from the meeting and was left "empty-handed".

The Centre is yet to clear the "legitimate financial dues" of the state, she claimed.

"I have raised several issues during the meeting with PM. But I must say we always return empty-handed after our meetings with the PM. We are yet to get our dues," the chief minister said.

Referring to the communal clashes that broke out in Hooghly district last week, Banerjee said action will be taken against those found guilty.

"Stern action will be taken against those involved in communal clashes amid the lockdown. No one will be spared if found guilty," she added.

