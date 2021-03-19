In a first, post Covid care unit opened at Beliaghata ID Hosp

KOLKATA: In an attempt to provide treatment to the Covid recovered patients and also to provide advice, the Beliaghata ID Hospital opened post Covid care unit.



This is for the first time, a government-run hospital comes up with a dedicated wing where the Covid recovered patients will be given consultation.

The authorities of the hospital are preparing a list of those who had undergone Covid treatment and later released following recovery. Sources in the hospital said hospital doctors would call up the recovered Covid patients to know about their health conditions. They will also be asked to visit the post Covid care unit for check up whenever required. Three doctors have been deployed for the unit who will examine the health condition of the recovered patients. Various equipments have been installed at the post Covid care unit.

"Around 2,000 Covid recovered patients who were released from this hospital would be called and examined here at the unit. Lists are being prepared where the names of both elderly and young Covid recovered patients will feature," a senior official of the hospital said. It may be mentioned here that the first Covid case of Bengal was detected on March 17 last year. An UK returnee, son of a senior government official was the first victim. Hospital on Wednesday called him up. He is stated to be completely fine now.

The Beliaghata ID Hospital is setting up a national data bank where history of Covid infected patients will be kept for future research. The state Health department has also taken initiatives to set up a Centre of Excellence for Infectious Disease Management at Beliaghata ID Hospital. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced both these projects last year The Centre will also collect disease related information, coordinate with other health centers and hospitals and provide advice by the experienced doctors. The Centre of excellence will disseminate information relating to various Infectious diseases on the basis of it's research and will help the doctors to understand the nature of the ailments