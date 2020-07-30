IIM Calcutta to begin online classes for fresh MBA batch from August 10

Kolkata: IIM Calcutta on Thursday said it will be digitally conducting the flagship two-year MBA programme for the incoming batch of 2020-2022 from August 10.

Around 480 students from across the country will be joining the virtual classes.

Online classes for second-year MBA students will commence from August 3.

Keeping in mind the safety of the candidates, staff and faculty members in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, all admission interviews were conducted online, an IIM-C statement said.

"As it was not feasible to conduct written ability test with fairness through the online admission process, the institute decided not to consider the weightage given for WAT for the final selection of MBA 2020-22 batch," it said.

Prof Peeyush Mehta, Operations Management Group, said the institute is creating technology solutions for MBA students to "mimic" the classroom experience to the extent possible in online mode.

"To make the learning experience better, the students will be distributed across six sections of class strength, 80 in each section. There would be an average of four-five hours of total classroom live contact hours," he said.

The institute will also assist students facing internet issues, including providing recordings of a missed class, opportunity to interact with the instructors after the class and additional tutorials, Mehta said.

"Overcoming the challenges posed by the pandemic, we have put a plan in place to ensure an excellent learning experience through online onboarding and instruction for the incoming batch," Director, Prof Anju Seth, said.