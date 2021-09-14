I-Core case: Shared all info with CBI, says Partha

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday questioned the state Industry minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the I-Core chit fund scam case at his office in Shilpa Bhavan.



Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray alleged that the BJP-led centre was targeting Trinamool Congress purposefully.

A few days ago the CBI had served the notice at Chatterjee's office in Shilpa Bhavan and asked him to appear before the investigating officers on Monday. Replying to the notice, Chatterjee had requested the CBI officers to meet him at Shilpa Bhavan. Chatterjee was questioned for about two hours in presence of his lawyer. CBI asked Chatterjee about his presence at a programme of I-Core.

"CBI had certain queries and for that they had issued a letter. I have shared all the information with them," said Chatterjee.

Meanwhile, Ray accused the centre for unleashing political vendetta against Mamata Banerjee and her party after the defeat in the Assembly elections. Ray reportedly said that BJP has cooked up stories to invite attention of court and CBI. The Centre does not have any respect for the Constitution or its provisions.