Humayun Kabir joins TMC

Kalna: Senior IPS officer Humayun Kabir, who recently resigned from the post of Chandannagar Police Commissionerate, joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee at a rally at Kalna in East Burdwan on Tuesday.



Kabir, who was an IPS officer of 2003 batch, stated that it is Banerjee's development work in the past 10 years that inspired him to join the party. He had tendered his resignation on January 29, "on personal ground". His name had hit the headlines after he arrested the people involved in "Goli maaro" slogan. "The Chief Minister had ensured overall development of the state in the past 10 years. I have seen how she stood beside people while working under her. She stood by the people at the time of emergency. I'm inspired by her. I am sure she will return as the Chief Minister and will give a befitting reply to the party that is trying to come from outside and play divisive politics," Kabir said.