HS Council to introduce Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is likely to introduce two new subjects — Artificial Intelligence and Data Science — for classes XI and XII from 2023. The matter is under deliberation and no notice or circular has been issued to the government school heads as of now.



WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said both the subjects are contemporary and will prove beneficial for students who wish to pursue science or engineering for further studies. Artificial Intelligence is effective in various fields like mobile phones, televisions, smart cars and even for detecting fake news, Bhattacharya reiterated and added: "AI application is everywhere. Basic concepts should be introduced."

"We are thinking of introducing data science as computer programming. However, it's still in the preliminary stage and we are discussing it with our experts. Computer programming as a subject is present in the CBSE schools and should also be part of the curriculum of state government schools," Bhattacharya said.

On teachers' training for the introduction of the two subjects, Bhattacharya said currently, state government schools have computer science as a subject but knowledge in just that will not be enough. "Training to teachers for the subject introduction is one issue. The existing teachers' pool needs to be used for this. Schools can also call guest faculty if needed," Bhattacharya said. His observation of the changing nature of science and relevance of the two subjects reflected positively on heads of different government schools in Kolkata as well. They believe that these subjects are important in the current scenario and will help them get at par with various private schools.

On the question of whether the infrastructure will be able to support these inclusions, head master of Jadavpur Vidyapith Partha Pratim Baidya strongly believes that the school will benefit from this. "We are eagerly looking forward to the council bringing in these two subjects. We have planned to implement it immediately," Baidya said.

Artificial Intelligence as a subject was introduced by the CBSE in class IX from 2019-2020 session and in class XI from 2020-2021.

Meanwhile, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will be introducing technology-based courses such as AI, robotics, data science and machine learning in Class XI. They will roll it out for 2023-2024 session.

"These are very relevant subjects. It will also open up new opportunities for young budding minds. Moreover, Jodhpur Park Boys' School already has computer science and applications. Thus, we are equipped in both infrastructure as well as human resources alike to teach these subjects," Jodhpur Park Boys' School headmaster Amit Sen Majumder said.