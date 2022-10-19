Howrah cash haul: Transactions of about Rs 77 cr made in a month

KOLKATA: Kolkata police has spotted transactions worth Rs 77 crore made through two bank accounts of Sailesh Pandey in the past one month.



The incident occurred in connection with online frauds committed from Howrah. However, police have so far blocked Rs 20 crore which was found in the bank accounts.

The Income Tax department had recovered a few crores from his house and office earlier. Kolkata police later carried out raids and recovered a huge sum of cash and ornaments. Last Sunday, about Rs 5.95 crore was recovered from the Mandirtala flat. Lookout notice has already been issued for Sailesh and his brother Aurobinda.

Earlier on Saturday night police had seized about Rs 2 crore along with gold and diamond jewellery from a car. On Sunday police approached the court seeking an arrest warrant against Sailesh and his two brothers Aurovind and Rohit. Later the lookout notice was also issued in their names.

In the course of investigation, the police came to know that Sailesh has three flats in Howrah, including one in the Mandirbazar area. When police conducted a raid there, they found about Rs 6 crore hidden inside a storage box under a bed. After the search and seizure police sealed the flat as well. Police suspect that Sailesh used to earn money using fraudulent means.It may be mentioned that on October 14, a complaint was lodged at the Hare Street police station by a nationalised bank about suspicious transactions made in two accounts of Sailesh at their Narendrapur branch.

During a raid cash of about Rs 2 crore was found from a car parked at the ground floor of a house.